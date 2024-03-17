Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OILSF) Trading Down 1.6%

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 1.80 and last traded at 1.80. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 23,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.83.

Saturn Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.81.

About Saturn Oil & Gas

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and development of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan and Viking light oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan.

