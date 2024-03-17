SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Up 17.9% in February

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SB Financial Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 36,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.90 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.68.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

