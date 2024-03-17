Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.93.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

