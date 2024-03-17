Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Up 19.4% in February

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 14th total of 41,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 262,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scienjoy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Scienjoy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scienjoy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scienjoy during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Scienjoy Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of SJ opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. Scienjoy has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter. Scienjoy had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

