Scotiabank Lowers Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$1.10

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.50% from the company’s previous close.

TWM has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.15.

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$342.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.98. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$1.10.

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$98,000.00. Insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

