Scotiabank Raises Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$8.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.53.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is -400.00%.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.
