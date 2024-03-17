SDCL Energy Efficiency Income (LON:SEIT) Shares Up 1.6%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.81). 1,830,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,439,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.80. The stock has a market cap of £686.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3,150.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income alerts:

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income’s payout ratio is -30,000.00%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.