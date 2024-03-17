Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$12.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.19.

SES has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SES opened at C$11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.92. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7093168 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.