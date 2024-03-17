SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.09.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 166.93% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
