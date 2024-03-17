SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 166.93% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEDS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.