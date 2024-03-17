Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $70.01 on Friday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.