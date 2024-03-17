Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sempra Price Performance
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
