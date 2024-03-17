Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Down to $22.44

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.44, but opened at $21.86. Semtech shares last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 138,471 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Semtech alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMTC

Semtech Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of Semtech

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 29.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after buying an additional 151,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,589,000 after acquiring an additional 606,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Semtech by 1,163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,002,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,665 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.