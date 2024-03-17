Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.78. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $118.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,564,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,626 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,481,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,039 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

