Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 14th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Sezzle

In other Sezzle news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,175 shares of company stock worth $152,834 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Sezzle Stock Performance

About Sezzle

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. Sezzle has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $327.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

