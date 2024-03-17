Shaun Wills Purchases 498 Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Wills purchased 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($191.42).

Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Shaun Wills acquired 383 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £149.37 ($191.38).

On Monday, January 15th, Shaun Wills bought 493 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £147.90 ($189.49).

Superdry Stock Up 9.9 %

Superdry stock opened at GBX 26.60 ($0.34) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27. The stock has a market cap of £26.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.11. Superdry plc has a twelve month low of GBX 14.26 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 122.80 ($1.57).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

