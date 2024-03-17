Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 93,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 128,045 shares.The stock last traded at $17.62 and had previously closed at $17.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $884.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,327,000 after acquiring an additional 104,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,420,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,328,000 after buying an additional 46,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,905,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after buying an additional 34,454 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $22,186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

