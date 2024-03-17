Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Decreases By 13.4%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the February 14th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,019,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMKBY opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

