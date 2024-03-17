Short Interest in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Decreases By 12.8%

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the February 14th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 645,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.24.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACIW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after buying an additional 1,228,384 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 140,844 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,435,000 after purchasing an additional 148,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,414,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Stories

