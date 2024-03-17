Short Interest in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Decreases By 12.8%

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the February 14th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 645,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ACI Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of ACIW stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.24.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACIW
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after buying an additional 1,228,384 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 140,844 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,435,000 after purchasing an additional 148,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,414,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ACI Worldwide
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.