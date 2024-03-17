Short Interest in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Increases By 9.3%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 14th total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $2,527,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,208,671 shares in the company, valued at $19,925,846.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 360.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 38,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 79.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 0.43. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

Several analysts have commented on ADMA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

