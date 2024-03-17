Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Decreases By 9.1%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 342,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 376,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Alstom Stock Performance

Alstom stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

