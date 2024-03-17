Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Decreases By 9.1%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 342,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 376,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Alstom Stock Performance
Alstom stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.
About Alstom
