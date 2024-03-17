Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Declines By 20.0%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $76.70.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Amadeus IT Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Cuts Dividend

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.3423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

