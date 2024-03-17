Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Declines By 20.0%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $76.70.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Amadeus IT Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.3423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

