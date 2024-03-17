Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Increases By 8.7%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Andritz Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZF opened at $63.96 on Friday. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

