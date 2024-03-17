Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Increases By 10.3%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 958,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.04. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 401.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.82%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

