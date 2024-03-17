Short Interest in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Expands By 28.6%

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 127,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Banzai International Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:BNZI opened at $0.66 on Friday. Banzai International has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; and Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants.

