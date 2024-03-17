Short Interest in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC) Expands By 27.3%

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLAC opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLAC. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 2,175.8% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 615,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 588,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 449,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 349,702 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,636,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,142,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire companies in the healthcare industry. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp.

