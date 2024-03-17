Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Increases By 12.0%

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the February 14th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BEP opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.76.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -421.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,107,000 after acquiring an additional 117,246 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,522 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,431,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,691,000 after purchasing an additional 173,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,905,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,489,000 after purchasing an additional 415,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,181,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.