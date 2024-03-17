Short Interest in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Grows By 30.8%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 14th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 784,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CNSL opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $499.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,269,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after acquiring an additional 128,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 137,110 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 393,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,952,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,374,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.