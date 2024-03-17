Short Interest in Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Increases By 13.2%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the February 14th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.8 days.
Coveo Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS CVOSF opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. Coveo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.
Coveo Solutions Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coveo Solutions
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.