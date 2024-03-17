Short Interest in DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Drops By 8.6%

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 442,100 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 483,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DiaSorin Price Performance

OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $92.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.99. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

