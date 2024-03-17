Short Interest in dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Rises By 13.3%

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the February 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
dormakaba Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DRRKF opened at $477.00 on Friday. dormakaba has a 1 year low of $477.00 and a 1 year high of $477.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.68.
About dormakaba
