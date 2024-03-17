Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Grows By 12.9%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,934,100 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the February 14th total of 2,599,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.8 days.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

