Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Rises By 28.2%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,699,400 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 14th total of 4,444,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 863.5 days.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance

FIBRA Prologis stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

