Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Rises By 28.2%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,699,400 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 14th total of 4,444,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 863.5 days.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance
FIBRA Prologis stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $6.00.
FIBRA Prologis Company Profile
