Short Interest in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Increases By 30.9%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,570,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the February 14th total of 34,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $5.79.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,208 shares during the period. Loews Corp increased its position in Hanesbrands by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 16,500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 991.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,911 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $14,888,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,017 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

