Short Interest in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Increases By 20.4%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 725,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the February 14th total of 602,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,361,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.4477 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

