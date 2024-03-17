Short Interest in JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Expands By 29.1%

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 563,600 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 14th total of 436,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,636.0 days.

JFE Stock Performance

JFE stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. JFE has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $17.16.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JFE will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

