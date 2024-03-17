Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Expands By 27.4%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,791,300 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 14th total of 1,405,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 484.1 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AHODF opened at C$30.14 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of C$27.05 and a 52-week high of C$35.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.41.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
