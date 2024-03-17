Short Interest in Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF) Grows By 27.5%

Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 14th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kureha Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KURCF opened at $7.17 on Friday. Kureha has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.
Kureha Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kureha
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Kureha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kureha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.