Short Interest in Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Decreases By 14.7%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,259,400 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 3,823,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Lotus Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTSRF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Lotus Resources has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.27.
Lotus Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lotus Resources
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.