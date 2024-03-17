Short Interest in Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Decreases By 14.7%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,259,400 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 3,823,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Lotus Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTSRF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Lotus Resources has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.27.

Lotus Resources Company Profile

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia and Africa. Its flagship project is 85% owned the Kayelekera Uranium project located in Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

