Short Interest in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Decreases By 19.0%

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 14th total of 393,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of MSEX opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average is $63.17. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $84.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.86%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Middlesex Water from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.70 per share, with a total value of $82,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Articles

