Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Declines By 18.9%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 227,200 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the February 14th total of 280,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,394,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,903,000 after purchasing an additional 981,159 shares in the last quarter. LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $9,000,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 334,189 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 246,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 126,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 126,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

TIGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

