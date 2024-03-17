Short Interest in Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Declines By 18.2%

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 14th total of 290,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MIMTF opened at C$17.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.19. Mitsubishi Materials has a 52 week low of C$17.39 and a 52 week high of C$17.39.
About Mitsubishi Materials
