Short Interest in Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Declines By 18.2%

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 14th total of 290,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MIMTF opened at C$17.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.19. Mitsubishi Materials has a 52 week low of C$17.39 and a 52 week high of C$17.39.

About Mitsubishi Materials

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses in Japan. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; recycling, and green products and materials; environment and recycle technology; energy recovery resources, such as shredder residue, batteries, and e-scrap; and recycling facilities.

