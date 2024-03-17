Short Interest in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expands By 18.4%

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 14th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $39.00 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,144. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55,028 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,672,000 after purchasing an additional 434,164 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSSC. StockNews.com cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Imperial Capital cut Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

