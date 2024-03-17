Short Interest in Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) Increases By 17.9%

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 14th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of NXU

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NXU by 204.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in NXU in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NXU during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXU during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXU during the first quarter worth about $395,000. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXU Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXU opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. NXU has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

About NXU

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

