Short Interest in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Decreases By 18.1%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the February 14th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 139,784 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 940,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Performance

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $93.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.64. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.