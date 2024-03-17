Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Grows By 17.6%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 14th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 1st quarter worth $1,924,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Stryve Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Stryve Foods has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

Featured Stories

