Short Interest in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Grows By 18.3%

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 918,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,814,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,736 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 130.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $49,437,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 172.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

(Get Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.