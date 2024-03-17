Short Interest in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expands By 18.2%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the February 14th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $9,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,073,024.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,920,653. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,768 shares of company stock worth $14,415,285. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TENB stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 0.94. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TENB. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

See Also

