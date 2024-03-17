Short Interest in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Rises By 19.5%

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the February 14th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,771,371.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,771,371.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $810,215. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,554,164,000 after acquiring an additional 273,863 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,588,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $190,919,000 after buying an additional 178,375 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. Trimble has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

