Short Interest in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Expands By 19.1%

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of United Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bancorp by 108.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBCP opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.33. United Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.323 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.95%.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

