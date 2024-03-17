Short Interest in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Decreases By 15.7%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 14th total of 371,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 676,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 62,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

