Short Interest in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expands By 18.8%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 14th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $781,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 7,874 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $352,046.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,429.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $781,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,870 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,022 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vericel by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vericel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vericel by 600.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCEL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vericel from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.78 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84. Vericel has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $50.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

